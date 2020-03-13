Spectrum offering free access to broadband and Wi-Fi for students without access for 60 days
Charter will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely, the company said.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
