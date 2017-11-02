SPECIAL REPORT: Life saving apps
In a technology based world, some developers are working to give people a sense of security… in the palm of their hand.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game3 hours ago
- DC Everest considering loan, referendum to fix schools3 hours ago
- Clark County upgrading communication systems4 hours ago
- Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game4 hours ago
- SPECIAL REPORT: Life saving apps5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Assembly approves bill to clear way for mining of copper and gold5 hours ago
- Nekoosa paper mill sold to private equity firm Sentinel Capital Partners7 hours ago
- Impact of homeowner tax deduction reforms blunted by lower home values in Wisconsin8 hours ago
- Sewing needle found in Green Bay Halloween candy8 hours ago
- Lawmakers take testimony on fetal tissue research bill8 hours ago
- Bill banning state employee health plans from covering abortions passes Assembly9 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.