Special Legislative Committee To Vote On Pay Raises For State Employees

Members of a special legislative committee are scheduled to vote on pay raises for Wisconsin state employees next week. The Evers administration forwarded its pay plans to that committee for approval last month. Democrats have been pushing for the meeting to be held so the raises can go into effect in January. State workers will get a two-percent general wage increase for each of the next two years. A state employees’ minimum wage could be set to 15 dollars-an-hour beginning in June.

Source: WRJC.com





