Special elections in 1st Senate and 42nd Assembly Districts

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday, in two Wisconsin legislative districts. Special elections in state Senate District 1 in northeast Wisconsin and Assembly District 42 in south central Wisconsin will fill the seats vacated by Senator Frank Lasee and Representative Keith Ripp, both of whom resigned to take jobs with the Walker administration. In […]

Source: WRN.com

