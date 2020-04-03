Special Board Meeting
DATE: Monday, April 6, 2020
TIME: 7:00 PM
PLACE: Mauston School District Training Room 510 Grayside Avenue
Mauston, WI 53948
I.
Call to Order – President RJ Rogers
II.
Roll Call of Members
III.
Adjourn to Executive (Closed Session in compliance with Wis. Statute 19.85(1) (f) “Considering financial, medical, social or personal histories or disciplinary data of specific persons, … which if discussed in public would be likely to have a substantial adverse effect upon the reputation of any person referred to in such histories or data, or involved in such problems or investigations.” [Review Personnel Matters]IV.
Reconvene in open session to consider or take action if necessary or to report on matters that were the subject of closed session.
V.
Adjourn
