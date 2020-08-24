Speakers for Week 21 of PDPW Dairy Signal Announced
The Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin is welcoming several new speakers to its Dairy Signal programs this week.
Source: WisconsinAgConnection.com
Wisconsin Summer Championship Show About to Kick-Off
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The Wisconsin Holstein Association's 2020 Wisconsin Summer Championship Show is about to begin.
Session Recap: Agriculture and Rural Issues
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Looking back at the legislative session, I am very proud of the focus and effort that was dedicated to supporting agriculture and rural issues.
Farms Sought for Top Milk Quality Dairy Herd Awards
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
The National Mastitis Council is now taking nominations for its annual National Dairy Quality Award.
Final Day to Apply for Farm Support Program Funding
on August 24, 2020 at 11:08 AM
Wisconsin farmers have one last chance to submit their names into the online database for the Wisconsin Farm Support Program.
by bhague@wrn.com on August 24, 2020 at 2:48 AM
A Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy has died due to COVID-19. Sheriff David Mahoney confirmed the death of 61-year-old Deputy Richard Treadwell. Treadwell was beginning his 26th year with the sheriff’s office and is believed to have […]
Walker will nominate Pence at RNC
by Bob Hague on August 24, 2020 at 2:38 AM
As the Republican National Convention gets underway, some advice for Donald Trump, from former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker “Look forward, make the case that Joe Biden’s become radical,” Walker said Sunday on “Meet The […]
Coronavirus in Wisconsin: 453 more cases confirmed, no new deaths reported Sunday
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM
While fewer tests are being processed, the daily positivity rate at 9.4% Sunday.
When entire box of signed Taylor Swift 'Folklore' CDs ended up in her hands outside...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 23, 2020 at 1:04 PM
Fan asked to sign for delivery of coveted signed copies of Taylor Swift's "Folklore" album before record store opened "makes you have faith in human beings again."
