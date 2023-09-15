Speaker Vos threatens to cut all UW funding over plans to keep DEI staff

A threat to UW System funding over DEI. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday afternoon the University of Wisconsin System “will never get another nickel out of the Legislature” unless it cuts diversity, equity and inclusion programming. Vos responded in a statement to the Daily Cardinal, after the paper reported that UW-Madison vice chancellor for […] Source: WRN.com







