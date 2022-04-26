Speaker Vos extends elections probe after Trump statement

The Republican elections probe will not be ending after all. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos had previously said that he was closing down Michael Gableman’s investigation into the 2020 presidential election this week, but has now extended the probe. In his statement, Vos says he wants to “guarantee the legal power of our legislative subpoenas and […] Source: WRN.com







