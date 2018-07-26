Speaker Ryan won’t back Rosenstein impeachment attempt

There will be no support from House Speaker Paul Ryan on an effort to impeach Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Ryan told reporters at his weekly press conference that he’s not going to back the effort. “I don’t think we should be cavalier with this process, with this term. I don’t think this rises to […]

