Speaker Ryan speaks out against tariff increases

House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the group of Wisconsin Republicans coming out against increased tariffs. At his weekly press conference on Tuesday, Ryan says he considers tariffs the same way he considers taxes. “With taxes, like tariffs, some companies go overseas in order to penetrate foreign markets. That’s why we want to lower those […]

Source: WRN.com

