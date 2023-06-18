Speaker Robin Vos says he's 'embarrassed' to be a UW System alumnus because of campus diversity programs
Assembly Speaker Vos continued his campaign against the UW System’s diversity, equity and inclusion programs in remarks at the Republican convention.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Speaker Robin Vos says he's 'embarrassed' to be a UW System alumnus because of campus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2023 at 1:09 PM
Assembly Speaker Vos continued his campaign against the UW System's diversity, equity and inclusion programs in remarks at the Republican convention.
-
Juneteenth became a federal holiday two years ago. What does the day commemorate?
by USA TODAY on June 18, 2023 at 9:11 AM
Monday marks the second year that Juneteenth will be commemorated as a federal holiday, providing Americans the chance to celebrate the end of slavery
-
See photos from Juneteenth celebration in Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 18, 2023 at 4:18 AM
The event included vendors, performances, basketball and hula hoop contests at Joannes Park in Green Bay.
-
In a video messages to Wisconsin Republicans, Trump repeats false claims about 2020 and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 18, 2023 at 12:29 AM
The reaction to Trump's message suggested strong support among Wisconsin Republicans even as the former president faces criminal charges.
-
Juneteenth flag raised over the Wisconsin state Capitol for a fourth time
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 8:04 PM
Black lawmakers and state officials gathered at the Capitol Friday to raise the Juneteenth flag for the fourth time in Wisconsin history.
-
Wisconsin Republicans' convention resolutions call for ending most early voting and...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 7:45 PM
The non-binding proposals reflect a portion of the state party still preoccupied with the notion that elections are not secure and accurate.
-
Gov. Tony Evers says he won't sign 'science of reading' literacy bill without changes
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 16, 2023 at 7:37 PM
The bill promises to shift Wisconsin's youngest elementary students toward a phonics-oriented "science of reading" curriculum.
-
A Father's Day special: She searched all her life for her father. At 54, she finally...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 7:36 PM
Bures ushered Kelly around his town, introducing her to family with a big smile. Everywhere they went, friends and family embraced her.
-
Green Bay police officer accused of hitting fleeing man with patrol car seeks to have...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 16, 2023 at 7:22 PM
Green Bay Officer Matthew Knutson, on paid leave, says criminal complaint is 'defective,' asks judge to dismiss two charges against him from car chase
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.