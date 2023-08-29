Speaker Robin Vos keeps open option of impeaching newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz
Heim is elected first-ever woman chairperson for Bank of Luxemburg board of directors
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on August 29, 2023 at 9:33 PM
The local business owner has been on the board since 2011 and is involved in community, business and school programs in Luxemburg and Kewaunee County.
-
Key Senate chair Knodl says he's undecided on whether to hold vote on elections chief...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 9:17 PM
The hearing came after legal opinions that elections administrator Meagan Wolfe's appointment is not subject to Senate confirmation.
-
-
Three young trumpeter swans, blue heron 'likely shot' at Navarino Wildlife Area; DNR...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on August 29, 2023 at 8:21 PM
The DNR's investigation is still in its early stages, and the agency is looking for any information on the birds' deaths.
-
The brightest supermoon of 2023 will be visible in Wisconsin on Wednesday night
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 8:12 PM
A supermoon, specifically a rare blue moon, will light up the sky Wednesday night.
-
Assembly Republicans introduce $2.9 billion tax cut plan aimed at a broad swath of filers...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 7:28 PM
The proposal would shield retiree income from taxes and target a cut for filers in the state's broad third bracket.
-
Bipartisan Assembly panel will examine impact of AI
by Bob Hague on August 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM
A new bipartisan Assembly task force will explore the impact of AI in Wisconsin. Representative Nate Gustafson (R-Neenah) has been named by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to co-chair the panel with Representative Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska). Gustafson […]
-
'An unprecedented coup': Ziegler fires back at court's liberals, vows to post court...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on August 29, 2023 at 7:01 PM
It's the latest development in a saga that has divided the state's high court since liberal Justice Janet Protasiewicz was sworn in on Aug. 3.
-
HS Volleyball: Wonewoc-Center at Kickapoo Game Intro
by WRJC WebMaster on August 29, 2023 at 6:13 PM
