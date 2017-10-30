Speaker Paul Ryan says Manafort, Gates indictments won't 'derail' GOP agenda
When asked about the indictments, Ryan said, “I really don't have anything to add other than nothing is going to derail us from what we're doing in Congress.”
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Manafort indicted; ex-Trump aide pleads in Russia probe6 hours ago
- Wisconsin Rapids man tries 911, then drives to fire station and pulls alarm6 hours ago
- The Latest: Ryan says he isn’t commenting on indictments7 hours ago
- The Latest: Conway shrugs off Russia probe7 hours ago
- British man pops in on his Wisconsin Rapids 'aunt', a bond born during WWII7 hours ago
- Police logs: Caller wants 'other woman' removed7 hours ago
- American Indian activist Dennis Banks dies at age 807 hours ago
- Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials7 hours ago
- Wisconsin girl scouts create small food pantry7 hours ago
- Meth found in trick-or-treat bag on Menominee reservation7 hours ago
- Halloween Safety Tips for Motorists and Trick or Treaters7 hours ago
- Hotel developer files civil suit against City of Sturgeon Bay8 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.