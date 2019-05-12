Sparta Sweeps Triangular Mauston goes 1-1 Royall goes 0-2

It was a long Saturday of baseball at Mauston High School. The first game of the triangular made it even longer as the Mauston Golden Eagles took down the Royall Panthers 3-2 in 8 innings. Mauston’s Ian Flint had a walk off single to help Mauston survive a Panther 7th inning comeback. Mauston scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the 6th inning on an RBI fielder’s choice from Wyatt Massey and an RBI single by Josh Bell to give Mauston a 2-0 lead. Royall tied the game in the top of the 7th on an RBI double from Arien Nordstrum and an RBI single by Brendan Ziems. Mauston failed to score in the bottom half but was able to win on Flints walk-off in the 8th inning. Royall nearly came back in their 2nd game against Sparta trailing 5-1 Bryce Gruen had a basses loaded bases clearing double in the in the 6th inning to bring Royall within 5-4, however Sparta would get an insurance run in the bottom of the inning and hold on for a 6-4 win. Sparta then used a huge game by third basemen Nick Church to rally for a 12-7 win over Mauston in game 3 of the triangular. Church finished 2-4 with 5 RBI’s. Mauston led at 7-3 before Sparta scored 9 unanswered runs in the final 3 frames. Wyatt Massey had a double for the Golden Eagles in the loss. Mauston falls to 6-12 on the season. Royall drops to 5-10.

