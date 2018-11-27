Sparta Student Arrested For Making Threats To School

Sparta schools were in a classroom hold for about one-and-a-half hours this (Monday) morning while authorities investigated a threat. Sparta Area School District officials say that school and law enforcement officials were searching for a student who made direct threats to Sparta High School, including using images of weapons over social media. Officials say the student was taken into custody at the school by law enforcement. No injuries were reported in the incident.

