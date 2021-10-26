Sparta Stabbing Leaves Two in Critical Condition

A stabbing in Sparta left two people in critical condition. Sparta Police responded to the scene of a reported disturbance early Saturday morning. The found two people with multiple stab wounds. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, but police told the La Crosse Tribune the stabbings are an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. More information is expected to be released later today.

Source: WRJC.com







