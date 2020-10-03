Sparta Police Department Releases Information on Two Mauston Police Officers Put on Leave

On August 11th the Mauston Police Department contacted the Sparta Police Department to conduct an investigation due to a conflict of interest. The investigation uncovered two off duty Mauston Police Officers were involved in an altercation that occurred on August 8th at Randall’s Uptown Bar in Mauston.

According to the investigation on August 8th shortly before 11:30pm two off duty Mauston Police Officers, McKenna Huffman and Brian Raabe, became involved in an altercation with bar patron Brent Fitzgerald. A short time later a 2nd altercation broke out between several other bar patrons. Fitzgerald received injuries as a result of the altercations. Upon concluding the investigation, the Sparta Police Department referred several people to the Monroe County Districts Attorney’s Office for charges.

Brian Raabe (age 40 of Mauston) Disorderly Conduct –Battery

Blake Fenwick (age 20 of Mauston) Disorderly Conduct –Substantial Battery

Derek Medearls (age 22 of Mauston) Disorderly Conduct

Kyle Woodward (age 22 of Mauston) Disorderly Conduct

Source: WRJC.com







