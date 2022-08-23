Sparta Massage Therapist Facing Felony Charge For Inappropriate Touching

A 30-year-old massage therapist in Spart is facing a felony charge of sexual assault for the way he touched his female clients. If he is convicted, Ethan Karls could be sentenced to 40 years in prison. W-K-B-T/T-V reports that after a woman reported Karls to police two years ago, four more women came forward. His license was suspended in March but the charge against Karls wasn’t filed until four months later. Karls is free on bond until he is formally charged later this month.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.