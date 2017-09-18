Sparta Man Suffers Possible Life-Threatening Injuries in Crash

Alcohol and speed are believed to be contributing factors in a single vehicle crash Sunday morning. Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins the crash occurred on Highway 71, and a first responder was on scene immediately after the crash. When deputies arrived, they observed a black Pontiac Grand Am with the front end resting against a large pole barn. The vehicle had been travelling westbound, went into the west ditch and went airborne, striking the pole barn. It was severely damaged and had penetrated the wall of the pole barn, being stopped by a chopper box that was stored inside the building. The driver, 22-year-old Gonzolo Vasquez of Sparta, was transported to Mayo Hospital in Sparta and then transferred to Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse by Medlink Air with possible life-threatening injuries. Perkins said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com

