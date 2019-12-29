SPARTA  MAN SENTENCED TO 75 YEARS FOR SEX CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

Monroe County District Attorney, Kevin D. Croninger announced that on Friday December 20, 2019, Jacob Alvin Andrew Wikkerink(50) of Sparta was sentenced to 75 years in prison in relation to his conviction on five counts related to sex crimes against children. The sentence was structured as 55 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision. The sentence was handed down by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard Radcliffe

District Attorney Croninger stated, “Jacob Wikkerink is a monster. The trauma he has caused his victims is immeasurable. The sentence of the Court today recognizes that immeasurable trauma and ensures that Mr. Wikkerink will remain in prison for the rest of his natural life.” Croninger added, “I am extremely impressed by the strength of the victims in this case, no one should suffer through what they had to suffer through and yet they all found a way to assist law enforcement in seeking justice for the crimes Mr. Wikkerink committed. Monroe County is a safer place now that Jacob Wikkerink will be in prison for the rest of his life.”

Wikkerink was convicted of the five counts on August 01, 2019. The counts included two counts of Repeated Sexual Assault of a Child, two counts of Incest with a Child, and one count of 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child. The investigation of the child sex crimes was led by Detective Andrew Kuen of the City of Sparta Police Department, with assistance from the Social Worker Jamie Reese of Monroe County Human Services. District Attorney Croninger had high praise for the work of Kuen, Reese, and all those who assisted on the investigation, “The investigation in this case was top notch, those involved should be commended for their efforts. Without the thorough work of the City of Sparta Police Department and Monroe County Human Services we would not have been able to achieve this outcome.”

Source: WRJC.com





