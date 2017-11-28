Sparta Man Cited For Rear-Ending School Bus

(Sparta, WI) — A 47-year-old Sparta man has been cited for rear-ending a school bus while it was stopped Monday morning. The bus was waiting for traffic to pass, so it could make a turn, when a car driven by Chad Needham slammed into it. Needham told police he did stop, but a transmission malfunction caused the car to surge forward and hit the back of the bus. One witness contradicted Needham, saying he didn’t stop at all before the impact. Several students riding the bus complained of head, neck and back pain, but none required hospitalization.

Source: WRJC.com

