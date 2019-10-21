Sparta Man Attacks Volunteer Haunters at Haunted House

A 23 year old Sparta man is facing charges after allegedly punching volunteer haunters at the Sparta Boys and Girls club Haunted house event. 23 year old Irwin Dykes is accused of punching and injuring a 14 and 17 year old during his tour of the haunted house. Dykes was overheard by others saying how he was going to punch some workers who scare people. Dykes was later arrested by authorities and faces charges of Child Abuse – Intentionally Causing Harm, Disorderly Conduct, as well as drug offenses. When Dykes was pulled over drugs and alcohol were found in the vehicle. Dykes allegedly challenged authorities to prove that he assaulted the minors. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Source: WRJC.com





