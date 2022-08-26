Sparta High School Student Athlete Killed in Accident in Monroe County

A 16-year old Sparta resident has died after a one vehicle traffic crash on County Hwy BC in the Township of Sparta.

On 08/25/2022 at around 9:30pm a vehicle driven by 16 year- old James Dean Olson (JD) exited the roadway near the intersection of County Hwy BC and Fairway Road. The vehicle rolled and came to rest in a shallow creek at the bottom of the embankment. After not arriving at his destination, family and friends went looking for JD and discovered the vehicle crash at around 10:50pm. The Monroe County 911 Communication Center was notified and dispatched emergency personnel to the scene. Upon arrival emergency personnel located JD in the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A small portion of County Highway BC was closed for approximately 3 hours. This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Area Fire District, Sparta Ambulance, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner.

Additionally, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the Sparta School District, as JD was an incoming Junior at Sparta High School. In a statement sent by the School District, they plan to give additional support to other students.

Source: WRJC.com







