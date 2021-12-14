Sparta Defeats Mauston in Girls Basketball

The Sparta Spartans Girls basketball team rolled past Mauston 70-24 Monday night in a non-conference girls basketball game. Mauston led 5-3 before Sparta went on a 26-1 run to pull away from the Golden Eagles. Sparta was led by Emma Blackdeer who had a game high 14 points, Evie Tripp added 13 for Sparta. Mauston got a team high 9points from Elle Horn. Mauston falls to 0-7 Sparta improves to 4-4. Mauston will travel to Wisconsin Dells this Friday.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.