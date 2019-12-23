Sparrow, Richard “Bird” A. Age 61 of Friendship
Richard A. “Bird” Sparrow, age 61, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of life will be from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Grand Marsh
Community Center in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin.
Bird was born March 30, 1958, to Newport and Dorothy (Ernst) Sparrow.
He grew up in Franksville, Wisconsin later moving to Adams County.
Bird married Deanna A. Zimmerman on June 29, 2001, in Friendship.
He worked at Allied- his “first home” for 21 years.
Bird enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, watching t.v., visiting friends, helping anyone out when he could, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to make people laugh.
Bird was preceded in death by his father, Newport (Jane) Sparrow; mother, Dorothy; nephew, Matthew Wirtz, and brother, Larry.
Survivors:
Wife: Deanna Sparrow
Son: Jason (Janie) Hemer
Son: Brad Hemer
Son: Doug Snowtala
Son: Chad (Jinelle) Sparrow
Son: Josh (Melody) Zimmerman
Daughter: Crystal (Jeremy) Dodge
Daughter: Jennifer (Shawn) Sparrow
Daughter: Chelsey Zimmerman
Daughter: Lisa (Brian) Phillips
Daughter: Julia Miller
Son: Raymond Sparrow
22 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren
Sisters: Georgia (Richard) Horner; Janet (William) Langenfeld; Linda (Thomas) Wirtz, and Karen Casey
First wife: Edith Maki
further survived by many relatives and friends
Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and
further information.
Source: WRJC.com
