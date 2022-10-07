Spark a change at “Spark in the Park” on October 22
Mental health impacts many of our lives. When we are struggling with anxiety, stress, or something else, it can be hard to reach out for help or even to talk about how we are feeling. As a community, we can break down the walls surrounding mental health by having open conversations and connection with local resources.
On Saturday, October 22 from 1-4 pm at Riverside Park in Mauston, all are welcome at “Spark In The Park.” This FREE community event will bring together community members, area business and organizations to spark connection, spark a conversation, and spark a change in local mental health.
In addition to music by local duo “Raising Red,” this fun event will have interactive activities and demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, raffles, and an approachable atmosphere for everyone to connect with area mental health resources and new self-care opportunities.
If you’re looking to spark a change in your mental health or to learn how to support others, attend “Spark in the Park” on Saturday, October 22! Whether you are on a journey to change your mental health or just want to learn more, everyone is invited to join us at Riverside Park, located on Mansion Street in Mauston.
“Spark In The Park” is brought to you by Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation, Juneau County Health Department, Juneau County Department of Human Services, and the ADRC of Eagle Country. For more information about this event, please call Katie at 608-847-2735.
Source: WRJC.com
-
Fact check: Gov. Tony Evers is not a 'career politician'
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 3:59 PM
GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels says Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is a career politician.
-
'By moving slowly, he's actually moving fast': Chief Chris Davis leads Green Bay Police...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 3:53 PM
A year into the job, Chris Davis touts local support for police, worries about fentanyl and works on a taskforce focused on reducing shootings.
-
Family is a big part of business success at Misty Ridge Orchard in Oneida
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM
Steven and Kerrie Gonnering work full time and operate a 25-acre apple orchard.
-
2 Vehicle Crash in Monroe County
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2022 at 3:43 PM
-
Spark a change at “Spark in the Park” on October 22
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM
-
Fair Beef Community Give Away in Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2022 at 3:42 PM
-
Peterson, Ada 84 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM
-
When Wisconsin fall colors are expected to peak in 2022
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 7, 2022 at 2:23 PM
Drought could affect the vibrancy of fall colors in parts of Wisconsin, but the leaves' display should be beautiful as always.
-
Mauston Soccer Rolls Over Adams-Friendship sits Atop SCC Conference
by WRJC WebMaster on October 7, 2022 at 2:14 PM
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.