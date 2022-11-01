Spanish-language ad on Marco Rubio’s DACA votes ignores important details
In 2018, Marco Rubio voted against two proposals and in favor of a third proposal that included a pathway to citizenship for DACA beneficiaries. The bills’ main differences were on border security, legal immigration.
Source: Politifacts.com
Taylor Schabusiness hearing on competency evaluation in beheading case postponed until...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 9:57 PM
Lawyer says defendant, who's also charged with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault, has struggled since her brother died this year
A federal grant will help Wisconsin clean up its child care crisis. Here's a look at the...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM
The state plans to use a grant to support new and existing child care providers and make quality, affordable care more widespread.
Illegal red crayfish result in first conviction under Wisconsin invasive species law
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 6:39 PM
A Louisiana company was ordered to pay a $34,000 fine related to the transport of the invasive species into Wisconsin
Mandela Barnes, Ron Johnson make it personal as attacks grow sharper in hotly contested...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 6:10 PM
The highly charged rhetoric mirrors the millions of dollars in negative advertising flooding the airwaves and comes as polls have tightened.
Registrations open, drop boxes going out for Kewaunee County Toys for Tots
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 5:31 PM
Thirty businesses across the county will have boxes where people can drop off new, unwrapped toys to help local families in need this holiday season.
Fact check: Johnson misses with claim U.S. had energy independence with Trump; lost it...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 3:59 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., says "We finally achieved that energy independence… under the Trump administration. President Biden squandered (it) away."
Ticket prices generally lower as Packers' season hangs in the balance
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 1, 2022 at 2:20 PM
We averaged the lowest prices at 10 ticket websites to show how much you can expect to pay for coming games.
Wisconsin could be raking in all the cash that out-of-state marijuana dispensaries are...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 1, 2022 at 1:27 PM
Out-of-state dispensaries are reaping the benefits of Wisconsin's ban on cannabis. Just look at the license plates in their parking lots.
Woman's remains found in Florence County woods
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 1, 2022 at 12:36 AM
A hunter discovered the remains Friday morning in a rural wooded area. The state says the remains don't match anyone missing from the county.
