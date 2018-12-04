Southworth, John Roderick 76 of New Lisbon
John Roderick Southworth, 76, died peacefully Nov. 20, 2018, VA Hospice in Tomah after a long battle with COPD.
John was born Aug. 3, 1942 to Raymond & Ida (Crawford) Southworth. John had two brothers, Leroy and Fredrick, and a sister Lillian. John graduated from New Lisbon. After school he served for 35 years in the Army National Guard, he was an E8 in the 108th Maint Company for a long time. He was active duty in 1961 and 1962.
In 1964 he married Faith Trudy Hawkins. They resided in New Lisbon all of their lives where they raised their two sons, Robert and Randy. John worked at Walkers for several years then became a Heavy Mobile Equipment Mechanic at the Combine Support Maintenance Shop at Camp Williams for 29 years. He retired in December 1994 and worked part time at the Bunker Ford and then for Rudig Jensen Ford.
He was a bowler, softball player, avid angler going on many fishing trips, spending years hunting at Deer Camp, and a little later in life he greatly enjoyed several games of golf each week so much he even worked part time at Castle Rock Golf Course. John loved watching his kids and grandkids play sports and anything else they did in life. He was a very active member of the community, volunteering on the cemetery board, the Jaycee’s, the fire department, fireworks display, the United Methodist Church, the Catholic Church and Legion member at Post 110 for forty years. You could always find him cooking something somewhere.
He was a great husband, dad, grandpa, brother, uncle and friend to so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; infant brother, Leroy; brother, Fredrick; and nephew, Jon Faulkner.
He is survived by his wife, Faith; sons, Robert (Bobbi) (Bryant & Jena) and Randy (Cole); sister, Lillian Lounsbury; sister-in-law, Joyce (Don) Fry; brother-in-law, James (Sue) Kinnamon; aunt, Mary Richardson; and many very special nephews and nieces, great nephews and nieces, cousins and close friends.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. Timothy Hinton, Tomah Hospice Touch, Tomah VA Hospice, and all the staff on 3rd floor building 401 for their kindness and caring of Johnny.
A Memorial Service will be held at noon Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at the New Lisbon Community Center, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. until the noon time of service. Military Honors by the New Lisbon American Legion will follow the service. Donations to the American Legion or the Winding Rivers Church of New Lisbon would be greatly appreciated.
Source: WRJC.com
