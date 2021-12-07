Southworth (Hawkins), Faith Trudy Age 75 of New Lisbon

Faith Trudy (Hawkins) Southworth age 75 of New Lisbon, died with her sons by her side December 1, 2021 at Crestview Nursing Home, New Lisbon, WI. Faye was born June 22, 1946 in Mauston WI, daughter of Robert and Ann (Daus) Hawkins. She graduated from Mauston High School in 1964 and that same month she married John Roderick Southworth. Together they resided the rest of their lives in New Lisbon where they raised their two sons Robert & Randy.

Faye worked at New Lisbon IGA, New Lisbon School and Juneau County with the Senior Meals program. Faye & Johnny were extremely active members in their community. In her younger years Faye enjoyed snowmobiling, boating, was an excellent bowler and trapshooter. She attended countless sporting events and activities her kids and grandkids took part in as well as many other Rocket events over the years. Faye was an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary 110 for 35 years, Cemetery Board, United Methodist Church and countless volunteering efforts in this community you would usually see her selling tickets or collecting money.

Faye loved her community and her family deeply and was proud and supportive of each and every one. She was never afraid to voice her thoughts or opinions and always up for a good time with laughter and let’s not forget her love for polka dancing and Elvis.

Faye was preceded in death by her parents, stepdad Norman Lass, husband John, sister Joan (Potter) Thompson, brother Fred Schukis and his wife Pat, brother-in-law Fredrick Faulkner.

She is survived by sister Joyce (Don) Fry, brother James (Sue) Kinnamon, sister-in-law Lillian Lounsbury, sons Robert (Bobbi), Randy (Trisha), grandchildren Bryant, Jena and Cole Southworth, many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Crestview, Mile Bluff & Hess Memorial Hospital as well as Dr. Hinton, Dr. Logan, Travis Simmons and Anne Fenwick for all the care and compassion you provided Faye over the years.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at 12:00pm at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd). Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the Community Center from 10:00am until the time of service. Pastor Deb Burkhalter presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with services. Online guestbook available at www.harefuneralhome.com

Source: WRJC.com







