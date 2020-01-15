South Milwaukee dental assistant says she was fired after posting a pro-Trump comment on Facebook
“This was totally off hours. I was sitting on my couch supporting my president.”
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
News At Other State Sites:
- South Milwaukee dental assistant says she was fired after posting a pro-Trump comment on F...3 hours ago
- Former UW-Oshkosh administrators fined $75,500 in felony misconduct case3 hours ago
- ‘Kohler lied to us’: Laid-off employees say Sheboygan County manufacturer had ...4 hours ago
- Necedah Man Facing Charges in Monroe County alongside Wilton Man9 hours ago
- State Superintendent Decides Not To Run In 2021 Election9 hours ago
- President Trump Rallies Milwaukee Crowd Reminding Them He’s A Problem-Solver9 hours ago
- Trump touts low unemployment at Milwaukee rally11 hours ago
- Assembly will attempt override of Evers veto12 hours ago
- Lippert to Expand Extension Duties to Clark County17 hours ago
- Sign-Up Period for Buy Local Grants Now Open17 hours ago
- WFBF to Hold Second-Ever IGNITE Conference in March17 hours ago
- Badgers hold off late charge, knock off #17 Maryland21 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.