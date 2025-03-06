South Dakota action threatens massive carbon dioxide pipeline proposed for Midwest
South Dakota’s governor signed a bill into law Thursday that bans the taking of private property for building carbon dioxide pipelines. The legislation is a blow to a sprawling Midwest pipeline network that ethanol producers see as key to their…
Source: LacrosseTribune.com
-
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on March 6, 2025 at 9:16 PM
Marquette women’s coach Cara Consuegra has been named Co-Coach of the Year in the Big East Conference – The top ranked Badger women face off against Minnesota Duluth in the WCHA’s Final Face Off semifinals tomorrow – Four […]
-
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on March 6, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Students at schools with high lead levels to be tested (MILWAUKEE) Students at Milwaukee schools with high lead levels will soon be tested. The Milwaukee Health Department announced upcoming lead testing clinics for students and staff of four MPS […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 6, 2025 at 8:45 AM
MU poll finds divides on Trump and tariffs (MILWAUKEE) The latest Marquette Law Poll finds support for tariffs falls along partisan lines. Poll Director Charles Franklin said 61% of Republican respondents think tariffs will help the economy. […]
-
Local WIAA Regional Quarterfinal Basketball Scores from Tuesday Night
by WRJC WebMaster on March 5, 2025 at 8:36 PM
Division 2 Tomah 74 New London 60 DeForest 84 Reedsburg 66 Division 3 Adams-Friendship 46 Black River Falls 44 Stanley-Boyd 77 Wautoma 50 Dodgeville 69 Mauston 63 Division 4 Bangor 68 Whitehall 62 Parkview 70 Cashton 33 Nekoosa 100 Montello 57 […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Sean.Maloney@learfield.com on March 5, 2025 at 8:08 AM
Tariffs by the numbers: Canada is Wisconsin’s leading export destination (UNDATED) New Trump administration tariffs on Wisconsin’s largest trading partners. President Donald Trump on Tuesday imposed 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and […]
-
Mile Bluff Gateway Center Open House
by WRJC WebMaster on March 4, 2025 at 5:28 PM
Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce an Open House to showcase its newly transformed Gateway Center, located in the former Shopko building in Mauston. The space has been completely renovated to house Mile Bluff’s Urgent […]
-
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on March 4, 2025 at 9:45 AM
Democratic leaders react to Schimel’s comments on “emotion” driven Supreme Court majority (UNDATED) Comments by Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brad Schimel aren’t sitting well with Democratic leaders in the Legislature. […]
-
LaPorte, Roselind Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:38 PM
The Mass of Christian Burial for Roselind LaPorte, age 96 of Mauston, Wisconsin, will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston with Fr. John Potaczek celebrating. Visitation will be […]
-
King, Virginia B. Age 72 of Adams
by WRJC WebMaster on March 3, 2025 at 4:11 PM
Virginia B. King, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, February 27, 2025. A celebration of Virginia’s life will be held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Grand Marsh […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.