South Central Volleyball All-Conference 2017

NAME SCHOOL POS. NUM. YR. TEAM LIVINGSTON, BROOK Adams-Friendship LS 8 11 1ST ** WALLING, BROOKE Mauston LH 11 12 1ST ** BAKER, JENNA Nekoosa M 22 12 1ST ** WEISENSEL, MADDY Wautoma OH 2 11 1ST ** TOURDOT, CAELAN Wisconsin Dells OH 15 11 1ST ** MACE, JENNA Wisconsin Dells S 2 12 1ST MERRITT, HELEN Nekoosa S 5 12 2ND BRAY, HATTIE Wautoma M 4 9 2ND VOGEL, MIRRA Westfield Area OH 11 12 2ND PFEIFER, JAMIE Wisconsin Dells MH 13 11 2ND BULIN, HANNAH Nekoosa L 10 12 2ND HICKEY, KENNEDY Wisconsin Dells L 9 11 2ND 2017 SCC Volleyball All-Conference PLAYER OF THE YEAR: JENNA BAKER – NEKOOSA ** Unanimous Selection

Source: WRJC.com

