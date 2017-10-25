South Central Football All-Conference 2017

POSITION NAME SCHOOL YEAR HEIGHT WEIGHT NUMBER TEAM DEF. BACK KOBYISKI, COLE Mauston 12 6′ 1″ 170 4 1st DEF. BACK PETERSON, CADE Wautoma 12 6’3″ 185 2 1st DEF. BACK LIVINGSTON, KYLE Adams-Friendship 12 5′ 9″ 165 37 1st DEF. BACK OLSON, JACE Nekoosa 12 5’8″ 140 7 1st DEF. BACK FARRAR, DUSTIN Wautoma 12 6′ 175 1 1st DEF. BACK FITZGERALD, KYRAN Mauston 11 6′ 1″ 170 37 2nd DEF. BACK BILLS, DYLAN Nekoosa 11 6′ 165 23 2nd DEF. BACK BROWN, ADAM Wisconsin Dells 12 5′ 10″ 180 32 2nd INSIDE LB SPICE, BRANDIN Nekoosa 12 5’6″ 145 62 1ST** INSIDE LB BARNIER, DAKOTA Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 170 12 1st INSIDE LB WEISS, ZACH Wautoma 12 5′ 11″ 165 53 1st INSIDE LB NETZLER, DAMEAN Wautoma 10 5′ 10″ 185 56 2nd INSIDE LB GALLOWAY, KAYLEB Wisconsin Dells 11 5′ 9″ 185 51 2nd INSIDE LB QUINNELL, BRAEDYN Adams-Friendship 11 5′ 9″ 185 7 2nd OL / DEF. END WOLF, BRANDON Nekoosa 12 6′ 3″ 230 21 1st OL / DEF. END MacKINNIS, DARIUS Wisconsin Dells 12 6′ 2″ 195 40 1st OL / DEF. END VANG, RAYN Mauston 11 5′ 7″ 170 9 2nd OL / DEF. END HERNANDEZ, MIKE Wautoma 11 6′ 170 5 2nd LINEMAN BAYS, COLLIN Adams-Friendship 12 6’2″ 315 79 1ST** LINEMAN DOLATA, JARRETT Mauston 12 6′ 1″ 165 18 1st LINEMAN KABERLE, COLE Nekoosa 12 5′ 11″ 230 75 1st LINEMAN KROLL, MATT Wautoma 11 5’10” 175 33 2nd LINEMAN STENSON, HUNTER Wisconsin Dells 11 5′ 11″ 175 50 2nd LINEMAN BORLAND, DANTE Wautoma 10 6′ 180 50 2nd CENTER KABERLE, COLE Nekoosa 12 5’11” 230 75 1ST** CENTER NETZLER, DAMEAN Wautoma 10 5’10” 185 56 2ND WIDE RECEIVER RAABE, DANIEL Mauston 12 6′ 3″ 182 15 1ST** WIDE RECEIVER PETERSON, CADE Wautoma 12 6’3″ 185 2 1ST** WIDE RECEIVER KOTLOWSKI, TEAGAN Adams-Friendship 11 6′ 1″ 180 23 2nd WIDE RECEIVER KLINGER, SPENCER Wautoma 12 5′ 11″ 170 9 2nd Offensive Player KUDICK, NICHOLAS, Mauston 12 6′ 2″ 170 10 1ST Offensive Player MACKINNIS, DARIUS Wisconsin Dells 12 6′ 2″ 195 40 2ND GUARD DURAN, JESUS Wautoma 12 5′ 10″ 210 60 1ST** GUARD CALDWELL, CAMERON Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 190 53 1st GUARD BRODER, EVAN Nekoosa 12 6′ 3″ 200 64 1st GUARD GRUMAN, THOMAS Mauston 12 6′ 200 56 2nd GUARD GALLOWAY, KAYLEB Wisconsin Dells 11 5′ 9″ 185 51 2nd QUARTERBACK LOIS, RYAN Wautoma 11 6′ 2″ 180 10 1ST** QUARTERBACK BARNIER, DAKOTA Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 170 12 2nd RUNNING BACK KROLL, MATT Wautoma 11 5′ 10″ 175 33 1ST** RUNNING BACK JIROUSEK, TYLER Mauston 11 5′ 10″ 180 23 1st RUNNING BACK BILLS, DYLAN Nekoosa 11 6′ 165 23 2nd RUNNING BACK HURNS, TIM Adams-Friendship 11 5′ 9″ 165 42/8 2nd TACKLE JOHNSON, TRAVIS Mauston 12 6′ 2″ 192 67 1ST ** TACKLE BORLAND, DANTE Wautoma 10 6′ 180 50 1ST TACKLE TORRES, MARCO Wautoma 11 5′ 11″ 205 71 2ND TACKLE MEURETT, DOMINICK Mauston 11 6′ 280 73 2ND PLACE KICKER NELSON, BLAKE Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 200 55 1ST ** PUNTER LOIS, RYAN Wautoma 11 6′ 2″ 180 10 1ST ** RETURN SPECIAL BENNETT, MAX Wautoma 11 5′ 9″ 165 22 1ST RETURN SPECIAL BROWN, ADAM Wisconsin Dells 12 5′ 10″ 180 32 1ST ALL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL – SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE – 2017 PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: DEFENSIVE – BRANDIN SPICE, NEKOOSA / OFFENSIVE – CADE PETERSON, WAUTOMA

