South Central Football All-Conference 2017

POSITION NAME SCHOOL YEAR HEIGHT WEIGHT NUMBER TEAM
DEF. BACK KOBYISKI,  COLE Mauston 12 6′ 1″ 170 4 1st
DEF. BACK PETERSON,  CADE Wautoma 12 6’3″ 185 2 1st
DEF. BACK LIVINGSTON,  KYLE Adams-Friendship 12 5′ 9″ 165 37 1st
DEF. BACK OLSON,  JACE Nekoosa 12 5’8″ 140 7 1st
DEF. BACK FARRAR,  DUSTIN Wautoma 12 6′ 175 1 1st
DEF. BACK FITZGERALD,  KYRAN Mauston 11 6′ 1″ 170 37 2nd
DEF. BACK BILLS,  DYLAN Nekoosa 11 6′ 165 23 2nd
DEF. BACK BROWN,  ADAM Wisconsin Dells 12 5′ 10″ 180 32 2nd
INSIDE  LB SPICE,  BRANDIN Nekoosa 12 5’6″ 145 62 1ST**
INSIDE  LB BARNIER,  DAKOTA Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 170 12 1st
INSIDE  LB WEISS,  ZACH Wautoma 12 5′ 11″ 165 53 1st
INSIDE  LB NETZLER,  DAMEAN Wautoma 10 5′ 10″ 185 56 2nd
INSIDE  LB GALLOWAY,  KAYLEB Wisconsin  Dells 11 5′ 9″ 185 51 2nd
INSIDE  LB QUINNELL,  BRAEDYN Adams-Friendship 11 5′ 9″ 185 7 2nd
OL  /  DEF.  END WOLF,  BRANDON Nekoosa 12 6′ 3″ 230 21 1st
OL  /  DEF.  END MacKINNIS,  DARIUS Wisconsin Dells 12 6′ 2″ 195 40 1st
OL  /  DEF.  END VANG,  RAYN Mauston 11 5′ 7″ 170 9 2nd
OL  /  DEF.  END HERNANDEZ,  MIKE Wautoma 11 6′ 170 5 2nd
LINEMAN BAYS,  COLLIN Adams-Friendship 12 6’2″ 315 79 1ST**
LINEMAN DOLATA,  JARRETT Mauston 12 6′ 1″ 165 18 1st
LINEMAN KABERLE,  COLE Nekoosa 12 5′ 11″ 230 75 1st
LINEMAN KROLL,  MATT Wautoma 11 5’10” 175 33 2nd
LINEMAN STENSON,  HUNTER Wisconsin Dells 11 5′ 11″ 175 50 2nd
LINEMAN BORLAND,  DANTE Wautoma 10 6′ 180 50 2nd
CENTER KABERLE,  COLE Nekoosa 12 5’11” 230 75 1ST**
CENTER NETZLER,  DAMEAN Wautoma 10 5’10” 185 56 2ND
WIDE  RECEIVER RAABE,  DANIEL Mauston 12 6′ 3″ 182 15 1ST**
WIDE  RECEIVER PETERSON,  CADE Wautoma 12 6’3″ 185 2 1ST**
WIDE  RECEIVER KOTLOWSKI,  TEAGAN Adams-Friendship 11 6′ 1″ 180 23 2nd
WIDE  RECEIVER KLINGER,  SPENCER Wautoma 12 5′ 11″ 170 9 2nd
Offensive Player KUDICK,  NICHOLAS, Mauston 12 6′ 2″ 170 10 1ST
Offensive Player MACKINNIS,  DARIUS Wisconsin  Dells 12 6′ 2″ 195 40 2ND
GUARD DURAN,  JESUS Wautoma 12 5′ 10″ 210 60 1ST**
GUARD CALDWELL,  CAMERON Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 190 53 1st
GUARD BRODER,  EVAN Nekoosa 12 6′ 3″ 200 64 1st
GUARD GRUMAN,  THOMAS Mauston 12 6′ 200 56 2nd
GUARD GALLOWAY,  KAYLEB Wisconsin Dells 11 5′ 9″ 185 51 2nd
QUARTERBACK LOIS,  RYAN Wautoma 11 6′ 2″ 180 10 1ST**
QUARTERBACK BARNIER,  DAKOTA Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 170 12 2nd
RUNNING  BACK KROLL,  MATT Wautoma 11 5′ 10″ 175 33 1ST**
RUNNING  BACK JIROUSEK,  TYLER Mauston 11 5′ 10″ 180 23 1st
RUNNING  BACK BILLS,  DYLAN Nekoosa 11 6′ 165 23 2nd
RUNNING  BACK HURNS,  TIM Adams-Friendship 11 5′ 9″ 165 42/8 2nd
TACKLE JOHNSON,  TRAVIS Mauston 12 6′ 2″ 192 67 1ST **
TACKLE BORLAND,  DANTE Wautoma 10 6′ 180 50 1ST
TACKLE TORRES,  MARCO Wautoma 11 5′ 11″ 205 71 2ND
TACKLE MEURETT,  DOMINICK Mauston 11 6′ 280 73 2ND
PLACE KICKER NELSON,  BLAKE Mauston 12 5′ 10″ 200 55 1ST **
PUNTER LOIS,  RYAN Wautoma 11 6′ 2″ 180 10 1ST **
RETURN SPECIAL BENNETT,  MAX Wautoma 11 5′ 9″ 165 22 1ST
RETURN SPECIAL BROWN,  ADAM Wisconsin Dells 12 5′ 10″ 180 32 1ST
ALL  CONFERENCE  FOOTBALL  –  SOUTH  CENTRAL  CONFERENCE  –  2017
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR:  DEFENSIVE – BRANDIN SPICE, NEKOOSA  /  OFFENSIVE – CADE PETERSON, WAUTOMA

Source: WRJC.com

