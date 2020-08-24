South Central Conference Votes to Give Traditional Fall Sports Season A Chance

The South Central Conference will try to give it a go for a traditional fall sports season. Last Tuesday the SCC conference elected to go with the traditional season. Mauston will fall in line with the rest of its conference. If less than 50% of the season is conducted teams would be able to move to the spring season. Contact sports such as Football, Soccer, and Volleyball would begin practices on September 7th. Non-contact sports such as Cross-Country, Tennis, and golf have already begun practices and in some cases have even begun games. The Tomah Girls Tennis team has already begun their competition schedule defeating Reedsburg and Wisconsin Rapids over the past weekend.

