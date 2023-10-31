South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams 2023

1st Team All SCC    
School: Player:  
Wisconsin Dells Anthony Juarez  
Coulee Christian Benedict Althoff  
Wisconsin Dells Bryan Alva Salazar  
Wisconsin Dells Deyan Antonov  
Wisconsin Dells Edwin Rivas  
Wisconsin Dells Giovani Rivas (Goalie)  
Coulee Christian Harrison Schaller  
Adams-Friendship Kyle Shaw  
Nekoosa Lane O’Donnel  
Wisconsin Dells Matthew Makowski  
Wisconsin Dells Ryan Sabey  
Nekoosa Sawyer Ostrum  
Wisconsin Dells Sebastian Raskevicius-Marchena  
Coulee Christian Zachary Mertes  
     
2nd Team All SCC    
Black River Falls Aeron Hanson  
Mauston Alex Breunig  
Wautoma Ben Miller  
Coulee Christian Benton Arnold  
Nekoosa Dakota Harper  
Black River Falls Jackson Tiedens  
Nekoosa Jarret Wilcox  
Mauston Jonny Mata  
Adams-Friendship Nash Sanchez  
Wautoma Pedro Lopez  
Adams-Friendship Rylan Beaver (Goalie)  
Adams-Friendship Tristan Weglarz  
     
Honorable Mention    
Wisconsin Dells Daniel Saldivar  
Nekoosa Jerry Carlson  
Mauston Johan Wolf  
Adams-Friendship Lucas Stanley   
Coulee Christian Sam Deleeuw  
Wautoma Sebastian Poulsen  
     
SCC Player of the Year Ryan Sabey (Wisconsin Dells)

Source: WRJC.com



