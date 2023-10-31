South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams 2023

1st Team All SCC School: Player: Wisconsin Dells Anthony Juarez Coulee Christian Benedict Althoff Wisconsin Dells Bryan Alva Salazar Wisconsin Dells Deyan Antonov Wisconsin Dells Edwin Rivas Wisconsin Dells Giovani Rivas (Goalie) Coulee Christian Harrison Schaller Adams-Friendship Kyle Shaw Nekoosa Lane O’Donnel Wisconsin Dells Matthew Makowski Wisconsin Dells Ryan Sabey Nekoosa Sawyer Ostrum Wisconsin Dells Sebastian Raskevicius-Marchena Coulee Christian Zachary Mertes 2nd Team All SCC Black River Falls Aeron Hanson Mauston Alex Breunig Wautoma Ben Miller Coulee Christian Benton Arnold Nekoosa Dakota Harper Black River Falls Jackson Tiedens Nekoosa Jarret Wilcox Mauston Jonny Mata Adams-Friendship Nash Sanchez Wautoma Pedro Lopez Adams-Friendship Rylan Beaver (Goalie) Adams-Friendship Tristan Weglarz Honorable Mention Wisconsin Dells Daniel Saldivar Nekoosa Jerry Carlson Mauston Johan Wolf Adams-Friendship Lucas Stanley Coulee Christian Sam Deleeuw Wautoma Sebastian Poulsen SCC Player of the Year Ryan Sabey (Wisconsin Dells)

Source: WRJC.com







