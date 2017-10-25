South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference 2017

NAME SCHOOL POS. NUM. YR. TEAM LANG, DYLAN Adams-Friendship GOAL 0 11 1ST WOLLIN, RYAN Adams-Friendship D 8 12 1ST SCHWABE, AUSTIN Adams-Friendship F 12 11 1ST ** MORAN, VINCENT Adams-Friendship F/D 4 12 1ST ** JENSEN, EVAN Mauston F 15 11 1ST CHISICK, SAM Mauston M 6 11 1ST ** MESSER, CARTER Mauston F 16 11 1ST ** GRAY, GAVIN Mauston M 11 10 1ST KOLAR, KENDRICK Nekoosa M 12 10 1ST THURBER, BLAZE Nekoosa F 3 10 1ST BREDDA, ORION Nekoosa SWEEP 17 12 1ST KHANG, BRUCE Nekoosa MID 7 9 1ST PAREDES, JOSE Wautoma MF 3 11 1ST ** SCHMIDT, JACOB Wautoma D 4 12 1ST ** DOBBERTIN, STEPHEN Wautoma F 7 12 1ST PAREDES, JUAN Wautoma D 11 12 1ST ** RINDAHL, BLAKE Wautoma GOAL 99 12 1ST ** 2017 SCC SOCCER All-Conference CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SCHWABE, AUSTIN – AF & SCHMIDT, JACOB – WA ** Unanimous Selection

Source: WRJC.com

