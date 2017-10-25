South Central Conference Soccer All-Conference 2017

NAME SCHOOL POS. NUM. YR. TEAM
LANG, DYLAN Adams-Friendship GOAL 0 11 1ST
WOLLIN,  RYAN Adams-Friendship D 8 12 1ST
SCHWABE,  AUSTIN Adams-Friendship F 12 11 1ST **
MORAN,  VINCENT Adams-Friendship F/D 4 12 1ST **
JENSEN,  EVAN Mauston F 15 11 1ST
CHISICK,  SAM Mauston M 6 11 1ST **
MESSER,  CARTER Mauston F 16 11 1ST **
GRAY,  GAVIN Mauston M 11 10 1ST
KOLAR,   KENDRICK Nekoosa M 12 10 1ST
THURBER,  BLAZE Nekoosa F 3 10 1ST
BREDDA,  ORION Nekoosa SWEEP 17 12 1ST
KHANG,  BRUCE Nekoosa MID 7 9 1ST
PAREDES,  JOSE Wautoma MF 3 11 1ST **
SCHMIDT,  JACOB Wautoma D 4 12 1ST **
DOBBERTIN,  STEPHEN Wautoma F 7 12 1ST
PAREDES,  JUAN Wautoma D 11 12 1ST **
RINDAHL,  BLAKE Wautoma GOAL 99 12 1ST **
2017  SCC  SOCCER  All-Conference
CO-PLAYER OF THE YEAR: SCHWABE,  AUSTIN – AF &  SCHMIDT,  JACOB – WA
**  Unanimous  Selection

Source: WRJC.com

