South Central Conference All-Conference Football Teams

Defense POSITION NAME SCHOOL YEAR HEIGHT WEIGHT NUMBER TEAM

D DEF. BACK Ian Cole Adams-Friendship 12 5’9 175 17 1st**

D DEF. BACK Brock Massey Mauston 12 6’3 185 15 1st**

D DEF. BACK Sam Berruecos Westfield 11 6’1 180 13 1st

D DEF. BACK Lincoln Smith Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 180 10 2nd

D DEF. BACK Julian Sanger Poynette 11 5’9 140 6 2nd

D DEF. BACK Haakon Rosholt Wisconsin Dells 12 6’5 165 11 2nd

D INSIDE LB Hayden Gyllin Mauston 11 5’11 190 22 1st**

D INSIDE LB Logan Goodrich Wisconsin Dells 11 6’4 170 58 1st**

D INSIDE LB Johnny Drankwiecz Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 225 35 1st

D INSIDE LB Jackson Geitner Poynette 12 5’11 215 68 1st

D INSIDE LB Robert Irey Adams-Friendfship 11 5’6 175 27 2nd

D INSIDE LB Brian Kastner Mauston 9 5’9 170 21 2nd

D INSIDE LB Hunter Helf Wautoma 12 6’2 205 7 2nd

D OLB / DEF. END Ryan Weaver Adams-Friendship 11 6′ 170 52 1st

D OLB / DEF. END Alex Suhr Mauston 12 5’9 160 18 1st

D OLB / DEF. END Brady Baldwin Mauston 12 5’6 170 2 2nd

D OLB / DEF. END Landon Keller Wautoma 12 6’3 185 21 2nd

D OLB / DEF. END Raph Berje Wisconsin Dells 11 6’4 175 4 2nd

D LINEMAN Jake Long Adams-Friendship 12 6’4 300 78 1st**

D LINEMAN Espyn Sweers Mauston 11 5’10 180 67 1st

D LINEMAN Payne Carroll Wisconsin Dells 11 5’11 240 55 1st

D LINEMAN Peter Idsvoog Wautoma 12 6’3 280 55 1st

D LINEMAN Kyle Dahl Mauston 12 6’2 200 13 2nd

D LINEMAN Luke Romack Poynette 12 6’2 255 60 2nd

D LINEMAN Holden Hockerman Westfield 12 6′ 200 57 2nd

Offense POSITION NAME SCHOOL YEAR HEIGHT WEIGHT NUMBER TEAM

0 CENTER Clayton Free Adams-Friendship 12 5’9 270 54 1st**

0 CENTER Tanner Paulsen Wisconsin Dells 11 5’11 215 62 2nd

O WIDE RECEIVER Brock Massey Mauston 12 6’3 185 15 1st**

O WIDE RECEIVER Degan Jensen Wisconsin Dells 12 6’3 180 2 1st

O WIDE RECEIVER Ian Cole Adams-Friendship 12 5’9 175 17 2nd

O WIDE RECEIVER Alex Suhr Mauston 12 5’10 160 18 2nd

O Offensive Player Brady Baldwin Mauston 12 5’6 170 2 1st

O Offensive Player Robert Irey Adams-Friendfship 11 5’6 175 27 2nd

O GUARD Peter Idsvoog Wautoma 12 6’3 280 55 1st**

O GUARD Logan Goodrich Wisconsin Dells 11 6’4 170 58 1st

O GUARD Gavin Leach Adams-Friendship 10 6’2 215 65 2nd

O GUARD Jackson Geitner Poynette 12 5’11 215 68 2nd

O TACKLE Jake Long Adams-Friendship 12 6’4 300 78 1st**

O TACKLE Payne Carroll Wisconsin Dells 11 5’11 240 55 1st

O TACKLE Jayce Wikman Adams-Friendship 11 6’7 340 77 2nd

O TACKLE Espyn Sweers Mauston 11 5’10 180 67 2nd

O QUARTERBACK Tyler Link Mauston 11 6′ 200 7 1st**

O QUARTERBACK Lincoln Smith Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 180 10 2nd

O RUNNING BACK Johnny Drankwiecz Adams-Friendship 12 6′ 225 35 1st**

O RUNNING BACK Sam Ersland Wisconsin Dells 11 5’11 170 24 1st**

O RUNNING BACK Hayden Gyllin Mauston 11 5’11 190 22 2nd

O RUNNING BACK Skylar Royston Wautoma 10 5’11 185 11 2nd

D/O/S POSITION SCHOOL YEAR HEIGHT WEIGHT NUMBER

S PLACE KICKER Sergey Jenkins Wisconsin Dells 12 6’1 145 80 1st

S PLACE KICKER Hunter Webster Poynette 11 6’2 180 62 2nd

S PUNTER Owen Breuch Poynette 11 5’10 150 16 1st

S PUNTER Degan Jensen Wisconsin Dells 12 6’3 180 2 1st

S PUNTER Brayden Lentz Westfield 10 6’2 190 3 2nd

S RETURN SPEC. Sam Ersland Wisconsin Dells 11 5’11 170 24 1st**

S RETURN SPEC. Brady Baldwin Mauston 12 5’6 170 2 2nd

Honerable Mention Selections – Per School

Position NAME SCHOOL Position

O Cody Hendricksen Adams-Friendship FB/TE

D Crispin Landon Adams-Friendship ILB

O Dylan Wood Mauston LT

D Caden Walz Mauston CB

O Vance Hathaway Poynette RB

D Austin Buss Poynette OLB

O Trey Reilly Wautoma C

D Graham Vissers Wautoma DB

O Sam Berruecos Westfield OFF. P

D Keegan Hockerman Westfield DE

O Lex Reittinger Wisconsin Dells QB

D Chris Bautista Wiscoinsin Dells DL

ALL CONFERENCE FOOTBALL – SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE – 2023

SCC Defensive Player of the Year — Jake Long (DT) Adams-Friendship

SCC Offensive Player of the Year — Brock Massey (WR) Mauston

** Unanimous Selection

RELEASE DATE: After last SCC Team is eliminated from the WIAA Tournament

Neutral Site Location

Source: WRJC.com







