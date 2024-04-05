South Carolina finishes perfect season with NCAA championship, beating Clark and Iowa 87-75

Coach Dawn Staley and South Carolina have completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark’s historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game. The 38-0 Gamecocks became the 10th Division I team to go through…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







