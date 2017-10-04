Soukup, Paul and Lois, ages 77 and 75 of Lyndon Station

Paul Soukup, age 77 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away September 29, 2017 at his residence. He was born October 1, 1939 in Lyndon Station the son of Ladislav and Hilda (Siekert) Soukup.

Paul worked for many years at Big Joe Manufacturing in Wisconsin Dells, where he applied his genius and intellect with machines.

Lois Soukup, wife of Paul, age 75 passed away September 30, 2017. She was born November 25, 1941 in Brooklyn, Wisconsin the daughter of Aden and Margaret (Elmer) Chase.

In her early days she taught middle school in Sauk City and later was a substitute teacher in Lyndon Station. She also applied her teaching skills when she homeschooled her children. At her rural home she tended huge gardens of vegetables and flowers, she loved reading, solving Sudoku and word puzzles and she enjoyed the outdoors. She was also an excellent cook.

Paul and Lois are survived by their children, Ladd (See Lee) and Aden of Reedsburg, Wisconsin and Ely of Lyndon Station; daughters, Paula (Douglas) Dederich of Poynette, Wisconsin, Marlene Soukup of Hollywood, Florida, Cory Soukup of Wisconsin Dells and Jana (Brian) Reed of Oregon, Wisconsin and 2 grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jeanne Dunahee and Margaret Miller and 7 year old brother, James. Lois was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Lola.

Funeral services for Paul and Lois will be held Friday, October 6, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Lyndon Station with Reverend Alan Boeck officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon.

