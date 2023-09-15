SOS: State agency says MOKA coffee stiffed worker, but can't do anything about it
The Department of Workforce Development’s threat to sue? Toothless, basically.
New Lisbon Holds Off Royall in SBC Football (Full Game)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2023 at 3:46 AM
Local prep football scores from Friday 9/15
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2023 at 3:21 AM
Mauston Sports Classic: Mauston Football Wins Shootout with Dells (Full Game)
by WRJC WebMaster on September 16, 2023 at 3:17 AM
Speaker Vos threatens to cut all UW funding over plans to keep DEI staff
by Raymond Neupert on September 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM
A threat to UW System funding over DEI. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Thursday afternoon the University of Wisconsin System “will never get another nickel out of the Legislature” unless it cuts diversity, equity and inclusion […]
Football Game Intro: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM
Legislative leaders react to Planned Parenthood’s resumption of abortion care in...
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 4:43 PM
State legislative leaders reacted to news that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will resume offering abortion services next week. “We are celebrating the restoration of abortion access for Wisconsinites today, and we are of course going to […]
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 9/14
by WRJC WebMaster on September 15, 2023 at 3:53 PM
Kaul files lawsuit following Senate vote to oust WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe
by Bob Hague on September 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM
As expected, legal action quickly followed a vote on the status of Wisconsin’s elections administrator. The Wisconsin State Senate voted 22-11 along partisan lines Thursday to not accept the appointment of Wisconsin Elections Commission […]
