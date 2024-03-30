Sorenson, Sharon L. Age 71 of Rural Elroy

Sharon L. Sorenson, age 71 years, of rural Elroy, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at her home.

She was born on February 22, 1953, the daughter of Delores Pitel in Tomah and was raised in Clifton by her grandparents, Frank and Louise Pitel.

Sharon was united in marriage to Herbert A. Sorenson on July 31, 1971 at the Indian Creek Church at Clifton.

They farmed until 1976 and then they purchased the IGA Store in Hustler. They operated the IGA until December 1977 when the building burned down. Sharon then worked at Sartori’s IGA in Elroy and later Festival Foods in Mauston until becoming a Manager at Culver’s in Mauston. While working at these jobs she also helped her husband with their trucking business, Herbie’s Trucking.

Following retirement, she began raising calves on the farm, along with spending more time with her grandchildren. She loved her home life, watching the birds and taking care of her pets, along with cooking, baking and canning in the summertime.

She was a member of the Camp Douglas Sportsmen’s Club and they also enjoyed their travels to Las Vegas in the 1980’s.

Survivors include her husband, Herbert; sons, Troy (Sandra) and Christopher (Alex Resto); grandchildren, Herbie and Jackie; step grandchildren, Dillon and Cheyenne; aunt and uncle, Larry and Ann Pitel; step brother, Kevin Kriegel and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandparents; mother and step father, Merle Kriegel.

A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be held with a Memorial Service on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Elroy, visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Following services a lunch will be held at the Hustler Hall.

The Picha Funeral Home in Elroy is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







