Sorenson, Goldie A. Age 94 of New Lisbon

Goldie A. Sorenson, 94, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 11, 2021 at Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, WI.

She was born September 8, 1927 to Arthur and Delia (Moody) Hams. She graduated from Kendall High School. Goldie was joined in marriage to Bernard Sorenson April 25, 1945 at the Parsonage of the Methodist Church of Elroy. While she lived in the Elroy area she worked hard for the canning company in Hillsboro, then for Kroeger Grocery until they closed. She then went on to become a CNA. All while being a wife of a farmer and mother of five. Once she and her husband retired, they moved to New Lisbon.

Goldie was involved in the United Methodist Church of Elroy as long as she was able. She was a very social person and very much enjoyed playing cards, and bingo, and loved to dance. During her time in Fairview there was not a resident there she did not befriend.

Goldie is survived by her five children Diane (Gorden) Snorek, Richard Sorenson, Herbert Arthur (Sharon) Sorenson, Michael (Suzanne) Sorenson, and Laurie (Louis) Lawrence; 11 grandchildren Debra (Wesley Phillips) Francis, Gary (Denise) Snorek, Richard (Heather) Sorenson, Russell Sorenson, Ryan (Jeanie) Sorenson, Troy (Becky) Sorenson, Chrisopher (Alex) Sorenson, Paula (Brandon) Gareis, Jared (Jessica Woodard) Sorenson, Sarah Lawrence, and Stephanie Lawrence; ten great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson Jacob; and two sisters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bernard, two brothers, and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Picha Funeral Home of Elroy. Rev. Alan Tripp officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Elroy City Cemetery. For online information place visit www.pichafuneralhomes.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.