Sonnenberg, Ronald L. Age 65 of Mauston

Ronald L. Sonnenberg 65 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 on the Sonnenberg home farm, with family at his side.

Ron was born June 20, 1955 in Mauston, Wisconsin to Harold and Glenadean (Franke) Sonnenberg.

Ron plowed many fields in his life, from the sand pile under the corner Oak tree, to the steep hillsides on the Sonnenberg family farm in Summit Township between Wonewoc and Mauston.

Ron enjoyed carpentry, farming and anything to do with the great outdoors. Ron was an avid sportman and lived to hunt with family and friends. He could always play a mean game of cards! Ron learned from his father that a man could find value in a hard days work. Work hard so you could play hard! He enjoyed making something out of nothing. Ron started working for Ritland Construction his junior year in High School building Pole Buildings. Ron built and remodeled many homes, pole barns and garages in the Juneau County Communities over the years. When winter time came he made the snow fly by plowing driveways and parking lots.

His passing will leave a tremendous void in the lives of so many; he was sometimes a standup comedian although for health reasons he had to sit down. Ron was usually an instigator never letting a good joke or prank go to waste. He knew how to make any situation lighter.

Ron was united in marriage to Judy Scully. And their union was blessed with a son Brian and a daughter Trina.

Ron is survived by his son Brian (Jessica) Sonnenberg of Necedah, their children, Channing, Presley, Gabriella and Lincoln Sonnenberg; Trina Sonnenberg of Lyndon Station and her daughter Emma Ann Berg; his mother Glenadean of Wonewoc; sister Anita (John Fumelle) of Sun Prairie, and his brother Rodney (Marsha) Sonnenberg of Reedsburg: Uncle Bob Franke and many special nieces and nephews, extended family and many, many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold (Bud) Sonnenberg and nephew Kenneth John.

While balancing the health of family and friends yet honoring Ron’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021. A graveside service at the Evergreen Cemetery, followed by a get together at the Summit Park on Hwy 58 to share stories and a meal with social distancing. The family requests that you wear their favorite Green Bay Packer, Wisconsin Badger or Camouflage attire. The time will be scheduled closer to May 8th. It will be posted on Facebook and in local newspapers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family to help defer costs would be appreciated.

For online condolences please go to www.crandallfuneral.com

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.