Son of former Packers great loses father's Super Bowl ring at gas station
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of Ron Kostelnik’s Super Bowl II ring.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
-
Son of former Packers great loses father's Super Bowl ring at gas station
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 27, 2021 at 1:43 AM
A $5,000 reward is being offered for the return of Ron Kostelnik's Super Bowl II ring.
-
A year after deadly shooting, Molson Coors has set a course for more inclusive culture...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 27, 2021 at 12:45 AM
After the deadly shooting, several employees spoke up about racism in the workplace. Molson Coors says it is taking steps to reform its culture.
-
Over 50% of Wisconsin residents 65+ have received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, clearing...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2021 at 11:23 PM
Nearly 15% of the state's population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, with three-quarters of doses being given in the last month.
-
Fond du Lac couple charged in caviar scheme reaches plea deal with prosecutors
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 26, 2021 at 11:07 PM
If Victor Schneider, 88, and Mary Schneider, 87, don't break the law and don't produce caviar for the next year, prosecutors will drop the charges.
-
New trial set for Suring ice cream shop owner after judge rules due process was violated
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2021 at 9:38 PM
The judge had previously vacated Tyler Readman's conviction, ruling that DA didn't inform defense attorney about witness coaching allegation.
-
State treasurer Sarah Godlewski 'seriously considering' U.S. Senate run as Ron Kind also...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 26, 2021 at 9:12 PM
U.S. Rep. Kind said "no decisions have been made" on 2022 U.S. Senate race while state treasurer Sarah Godlewski is "considering a run."
-
Handshake deals, undercover wardens and a search warrant: Inside the sturgeon caviar...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on February 26, 2021 at 7:14 PM
Prosecutors in three counties have charged four people, including the DNR's top sturgeon scientist, in connection with a 3-year investigation.
-
Closing arguments begin Thursday in trial of James Prokopovitz, accused of killing his...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 26, 2021 at 7:08 PM
Prosecutors rested their case Thursday afternoon in the trial of James Prokopovitz, and the defense said it will not call any witnesses.
-
Nearly double Wisconsin’s wolf hunt quota killed in abbreviated hunting and trapping...
by Raymond Neupert on February 26, 2021 at 6:40 PM
Wisconsin hunters took nearly twice the number of wolves than the Department of Natural Resources was hoping for during an extremely brief 3 day wolf hunt this week. DNR Wildlife Administrator Keith Warkne said the agency to close the season nearly […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.