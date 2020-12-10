Something else Wisconsin is No. 1 at: We miss going to the movies more than any other state
(((WisconsinReport))) TO GET WISCONSIN VOTING RESULTS FOR THE NOVEMBER 3, 2020 GENERAL ELECTION, CLICK OR TAP ON THIS LINK. Clicking or tapping on this link will NOT take you away from WisconsinReport.com. The Voting Tally Results will Open In A New Window. TALLIES ARE UPDATED ON AN ONGOING BASIS UNTIL FINALS ARE LISTED. (((WisconsinReport))) MORE INFO IN OUR WiscReport News Ticker soon to follow. ->>>>
A new study shows that Wisconsin misses movie theaters more than any other state. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many theaters dark nationwide.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Something else Wisconsin is No. 1 at: We miss going to the movies more than any other...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 10, 2020 at 1:37 AM
A new study shows that Wisconsin misses movie theaters more than any other state. The COVID-19 pandemic has left many theaters dark nationwide.
-
Wisconsin has reported 385 COVID-19 deaths in the last week, including 81 Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 11:51 PM
Deaths from the virus continue to mount quickly. The statewide death toll has risen by 385 in the last seven days — it passed 3,500 on Dec. 2.
-
Green Bay chiropractor tells Facebook followers they can 'Mace' people who ask them to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 11:48 PM
Stores operate on private property and can enforce their own rules. Pepper spraying people will get you arrested, a police official says.
-
Search continues for Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot after F-16 crash in Michigan
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 11:44 PM
The whereabouts of the pilot were unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.
-
Coronavirus in Brown County: Hospitalizations fall in last week but positivity rate...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 11:16 PM
The area still hasn't seen the full impact of family gatherings on Thanksgiving but should see the full related case levels in the next week or so.
-
The Republican leading a hearing on Wisconsin's election won't say whether he believes...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 9, 2020 at 11:06 PM
A key Wisconsin Republican said he might support having state lawmakers try to flip Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes from Joe Biden to Donald Trump
-
Wednesday COVID-19 numbers include 81 deaths and 3,619 cases
by Bob Hague on December 9, 2020 at 10:51 PM
Wisconsin reported 81 additional deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. That brings the statewide death toll to 3,887 since the start of the pandemic. The state Department of Health Services reported a slightly decreased seven-day average of daily […]
-
Resch Expo lands first large-scale trade show, helps bring back logging industry to Green...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 10:13 PM
The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo will return to Green Bay in 2022, and again in 2024, after more than a decade away.
-
Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo returning to Green Bay in 2022
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 9, 2020 at 10:12 PM
The Great Lakes Logging & Heavy Equipment Expo will return to Green Bay in 2022 and 2024 after a decade away. The new Resch Expo building made it possible.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.