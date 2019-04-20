Someone is poisoning and killing dogs, wildlife in Wisconsin's Northwoods, DNR says
At least four dogs and other wild animals have died from eating poisoned meat in northern Wisconsin. State and federal agencies are investigating.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Someone is poisoning and killing dogs, wildlife in Wisconsin's Northwoods, DNR says11 hours ago
- Tom's Drive In bans middle schoolers, Donald Trump to visit Green Bay: Stories you lo...14 hours ago
- Mauston Man Leads Authorities on High Speed Chase18 hours ago
- Elroy Bar Fight Leads to Charges Against Reedsburg Man18 hours ago
- Loud Exhaust Leads to Other Charges Against Hillsboro Man18 hours ago
- Supreme Court, without being asked, takes up second lawsuit over powers of Tony Evers, Jos...1 day ago
- Wisconsin Total Farm Numbers Held Steady in 20182 days ago
- Mishicot Plant Science Class Earns National Honors2 days ago
- UW-Madison’s AWA Benefit Arm Re-Elects Officers2 days ago
- Brewers make roster moves, Peralta to DL4 days ago
- Shelia Stubbs – State Rep. Stubbs hits target with claim on Wisconsin's black i...4 days ago
- Paul Ryan to join faculty at Notre Dame4 days ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.