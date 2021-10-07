Some Wisconsin hospitals are crowding. Green Bay among cities where non-emergency patients sent to ER, the only unit with open beds
COVID-19 and child illnesses are among reasons Wisconsin hospital beds are over 90% full, and some ICUs have no rooms available.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
How the lost Mohican language is being revived in Wisconsin with help from a New York...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM
The Mohican language is being restored in Wisconsin and a New York-based foundation is contributing to the cause.
-
Some Wisconsin hospitals are crowding. Green Bay among cities where non-emergency...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 11:01 AM
COVID-19 and child illnesses are among reasons Wisconsin hospital beds are over 90% full, and some ICUs have no rooms available.
-
Golden House pantry uses hydroponic food system to help clients, kids staying at shelter...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM
The pantry serves those at the shelter or in the transitional living program at Golden House as well as families who use the house's other services .
-
City Council votes on the next aldermanic map, to the dismay of many council members
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 7, 2021 at 12:01 AM
Green Bay council members voted on a new redistricting map, with many disappointed
-
Woman seriously injured she was hit by vehicle while walking in Sturgeon Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 11:50 PM
A woman was transported to a Green Bay hospital
-
Remains in suitcase in western Wisconsin identified as woman missing since 2020
by Appleton Post-Crescent on October 6, 2021 at 11:41 PM
Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez was 25 and working in the Wisconsin Dells area when she was reported missing in July 2020.
-
De Pere School District will no longer require masks when COVID-19 cases drop to lower...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 6, 2021 at 10:49 PM
De Pere school board votes 6-0 to adopt formal standard for when they'll lift district's mask-wearing requirement.
-
Former Supreme Court Justice Gableman, head of Republican review of Wisconsin election,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM
"Most people, myself included, do not have a comprehensive understanding or even any understanding of how elections work," Gableman said.
-
Fewer than 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a day are being administered in Wisconsin, lowest...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 6, 2021 at 10:19 PM
This is the first time the average vaccine rate has dropped below 5,000 a day since 2020.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.