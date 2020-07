Some sheriff’s departments won’t enforce mask mandate

Citing a variety of reasons, a handful of Wisconsin sheriffs departments will not enforce a statewide mask mandate. Sheriff’s offices in Grant, Dodge, Lafayette, Washburn and Shawano counties state that they can’t or won’t enforce the mandate. In a post to his department’s Facebook page, Washburn County Sheriff Dennis Stuart said “the Constitution can’t be […]

Source: WRN.com







