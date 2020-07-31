Some sheriff’s departments won’t enforce mask mandate
Some sheriff’s departments won’t enforce mask mandate
by Bob Hague on July 31, 2020 at 4:40 PM
Citing a variety of reasons, a handful of Wisconsin sheriffs departments will not enforce a statewide mask mandate. Sheriff’s offices in Grant, Dodge, Lafayette, Washburn and Shawano counties state that they can’t or won’t enforce […]
Rep. John Nygren of Marinette faces Republican primary foe Andi Rich in 89th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 3:31 PM
Andi Rich challenges Rep. John Nygren for nod to run for Wisconsin Assembly seat representing parts of Brown, Oconto and Marinette counties.
Low interest rates keep Wisconsin home builders busy, but supply shortages a cause for...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 31, 2020 at 2:55 PM
Home builders in Wisconsin say competitive mortgage rates have kept them busy, though that could change if key materials remain in short supply.
Equity's Bonduel, Stratford Markets Earn Organic Certification
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
The Baraboo-based Equity Cooperative Livestock Sales Association announced that two more of its market locations have been organic certified.
Man Severely Injured in Truck vs. Tractor Accident
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Another motor vehicle accident involving a farm tractor has left one man with life-threatening injuries.
Grant, Dane Counties Received Most Farm Support Funding
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
The Wisconsin Department of Revenue has released more information on where the $41.
Barron Co. Food Plant Blamed for Spike in COVID Cases
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
Another Wisconsin food processing facility has seen its workforce impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, which drove up the total number of infections in the immediate area.
'Dairy Cares' Raises Over $200K for Children's Hospital
on July 31, 2020 at 11:23 AM
A non-profit organization established by leaders of Wisconsin's dairy industry has reached another huge milestone.
Wisconsin Republicans break with Trump over delaying November election
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2020 at 2:05 AM
Top Wisconsin Republicans broke with President Donald Trump on Thursday over delaying the November election.
