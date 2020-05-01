Some retailers and grocers now requiring customers to wear masks.
This week, Costco and Wisconsin-based Menards announced that they will require customers in their stores to wear face masks, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Whole Foods made a similar decision as well. At the Capitol Thursday, state Representative Michael Schraa (R-Oshkosh) asked Tim Metcalfe, of Madison-based Metcalfe’s Markets, whether his stores will follow suit. “If […]
Source: WRN.com
Outbreak at Wisconsin Dells dormitory
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2020 at 5:44 PM
Thirteen residents of a Wisconsin Dells dormitory for international student workers are currently in quarantine after they tested positive for COVID-19.
Green Bay coronavirus updates: 2 more coronavirus-related deaths in Brown County; cases...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 1, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it's now also investigating Salm Partners in Denmark and TNT Crust in Green Bay.
Experts split on whether Wisconsin should reopen on a regional basis
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2020 at 5:07 PM
Wisconsin leaders have agreed on some aspects of how to reopen the state, but one major issue divides them — whether to do it by region.
'You can see the fear written all over them': Two Milwaukee-based respiratory therapists...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM
Shanna and Jason Schuele are among more than 105,000 respiratory therapists in the U.S. helping patients battle through COVID-19.
Evers announces National Guard to run free community testing sites for COVID-19
by Appleton Post-Crescent on May 1, 2020 at 4:34 PM
The first testing site is operating 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Buffalo County Highway Shop in Alma.
Vernon County Drug Arrest
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM
On April 30, 2020 at 7:21 PM, a Vernon County deputy came upon a minivan parked along the ditch on the wrong side of the roadway on Old Highway 56 just off State Highway 56 in the Town of Liberty. The deputy observed two female parties run from the […]
WEDC Invests in the School District of Mauston for Fab Lab Equipmen
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2020 at 4:07 PM
The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced today that the Mauston School District is the recipient of a state grant to fund new fabrication laboratory (fab lab) facilities, which will equip Wisconsin students with essential […]
Frisch, Daniel Lee “Tuna” age 59 of Baraboo
by WRJC WebMaster on May 1, 2020 at 4:02 PM
“Tuna” Daniel Lee Frisch, age 59, of Baraboo, WI, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at St. Clare Hospital following a very brave, although brief battle with cancer. “On 01/01/61 a bundle of joy was brought […]
