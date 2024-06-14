Some hawking stem cells say they can treat almost anything. They can't

Attorneys general across the U.S. have a new fight on their hands: protecting Americans from unproven and expensive stem cell treatments that salespeople claim can cure almost anything. Iowa is among the states suing companies raking in millions by injecting…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.